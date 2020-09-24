Sennheiser's HD 560S are affordable open back headphones

(Pocket-lint) - The audiophile market and the normal headphone market are arguably getting closer and closer together all the time, with many people walking around sporting headphones or earbuds that cost multiple hundreds and pump out extremely high-quality sound as standard.

However, one area that's still a bit more niche is the open back headphone market, for listeners who are likely to stay in one spot for a proper, dedicated listening session, rather than hoping for good audio quality on a noisy commute or while running.

That's the sort of listener that Sennheiser's aiming at with its new HD 560S, an open back set of headphones that are unabashedly open back, but make the major concession of also being distinctly affordable, coming in at $199.95 or £169.

They boast an ultra-light build to make sure they're comfortable for long sessions, along with that ventilated earcup design to make sure there's no heat over time. They're also of course wired to make for the best quality audio, with both a 6.3mm jack and a 3.5mm adapter included to make sure that your hi-fi is catered to.

A frequency response of 6 Hz – 38 kHz means that there shouldn't be any distortion at low or high frequencies, while a 120 Ω impedance also makes the headphones adaptable to pretty much any source. The HD 560S are available as of today direct from Sennheiser.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.