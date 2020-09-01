Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless brings the Momentum 2's sound in an affordable package

(Pocket-lint) - Sennheiser has announced a new pair of true wireless earphones, bringing the sound we loved in the Momentum 2 True Wireless into a more affordable package.

The new pair is called the CX 400BT True Wireless, and claim to deliver that same detailed, quality sound, in a stylish product that won't cost the earth.

They feature the same 7mm dynamic drivers as their more expensive siblings, which Sennheiser claims will enable deep bass, natural mids and a detailed, clear high end.

Where they differ, primarily, is in the design of the earbuds. The CX-series models have a much more square design and a glossy touch-sensitive panel on the outside for controlling your music.

You can customise the touch controls for launching voice assistants, or choosing how you want to control music using some basic tapping.

The pair utilises Bluetooth 5.1 for low energy connection with minimal latency, plus are equipped with aptX support for compatible Qualcomm-powered smartphones.

As with most modern earbuds, there are ambient noise reduction microphones to help kill external noise during voice calls, to make them as clear as possible.

Performance-wise, they won't be the most groundbreaking out there, at least not in terms of battery life. You get up to 7 hours of music playback out of the case, with a further almost two full charges delivered by the case to give you 20 hours total playback before needing to plug in.

The Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless will be available in black and white colourways from 15 September for £169.

Writing by Cam Bunton.