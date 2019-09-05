Sennheiser has unveiled its latest pair of Momentum headphones, and these cans are equipped with some pretty high end tech, including ANC, auto pausing and Find with Tile support.

Looking at the details, it seems Sennheiser has tried to cram in as much as it can into a pair of headphones that's stylishly designed and built from premium materials.

There's real leather coating the headband, with sleek stainless steel extending out of the band, and attached to the soft, padded ear cups.

Look for a power button, and you won't find one. Much like some of its previous headphones, this pair powers on and switches off by unfolding the arms and folding them back up again. The aim: to remove the steps required to get to your music.

There's also a smart pausing feature that uses proximity sensors to detect when the headphones are on your ears, and when you remove them. If it detects you're not wearing them anymore, it pauses music, and the headphones go into standby mode within a couple of minutes.

As with most modern premium headphones, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 has ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) built in, and has a switch enabling you to switch between noise cancelling and audio transparency. The latter of those lets you hear what's going on around you.

The ANC itself has three modes, which you can choose between within the app: anti pressure, anti wind and "Max".

As for the rest of its smarts: it's Sennheiser's first pair of headphones with built-in Tile integration, and that means you'll be able to use the Tile app to find them if you misplace them.

In future, the headphones will even have Amazon Alexa integration, via a firmware update at a later date.

The Momentum 3's sound is delivered using 42mm transducers, with Bluetooth 5 and AptX to ensure flawless lag-free wireless connection.

Sennheiser says the headphones will deliver 17 hours of music playback from a fully charged battery too, so it's more than enough to get you through a long haul flight.

The new Momentum wireless is available from today with a recommended retail price of £349.99, and initially available in black, with a sandy white version coming in November.