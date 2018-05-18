Sennheiser launches CX Sport Bluetooth in-ears with fast charging support

German audio brand Sennheiser has announced the CX Sport, it's latest pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones, which as the name suggests are designed for those who like to move.

They're not totally wire-free, but instead the CX Sport have an interconnecting cable that runs behind your neck, in the same way as the Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless and Jaybird Freedom 2. As you'd expect, there is a slider to help adjust the length of the cable to give a more comfortable fit.

They also sport a fin design, which Sennheiser has chosen to make sure the earbuds remain secure in your ears when you're running or working out. While they can't claim to be truly noise cancelling, the company says they create a tight enough seal to block out most external sounds.

1/4 Sennheiser

Being designed for sportier types, the CX Sport are lightweight, splash- and sweat-resistant, so they'll happily support through the toughest training regimes, delivering "clear, detailed sound with an enhanced bass response."

Other features include Bluetooth 4.2 and aptX support, which if you have an aptX smartphone provides you with a higher quality sound and a multi-connection feature lets you connect the headphones to two Bluetooth devices at once. A three-button in-line mic can be found on the cable to control music playback and accept or reject incoming calls.

The battery promises to last up to six hours on a single charge, but the CX Sport come with fast charging support, to give you one hour of use from 10 minutes of charging time. A full charge takes 1.5 hours. The Sennheiser CX Sport are available now for £119.