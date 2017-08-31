Sennheiser unveils trio of in-ear headphones at IFA 2017

German headphone manufacturer Sennheiser has revealed three new pairs of in-ear headphones at IFA 2017 in Berlin. Among the new products are an additional member to the Momentum family in the form of the Momentum Free.

This new pair takes a similar form factor to the Momentum In-Ear Wireless, but loses the neckband in favour of a free-flowing cable. Sennheiser has retained the Momentum series' signature sound, which based on the previous pair of wireless in-ears, is no bad thing at all.

The Momentum Free support Bluetooth 4.2, the higher-quality Qualcomm aptX for compatible devices, and the AAC audio codec. Sennheiser has also employed Qualcomm's Low Latency technology, ideal for use with gaming or watching video content to keep visuals in sync with the audio.

They offer a 6-hour battery life, come supplied with a leather carry case and four different sizes of silicone ear tips. You also get an in-line microphone with 3-button control, and two Bluetooth devices can be paired at one time.

The Sennheiser Momentum Free will be available from October.

Another new addition to Sennheiser's headphone lineup are the IE80 S in-ears, which take the sound signature of the IE80 and puts it into a newly designed product.

Sennheiser says they have a "unique sound function" and offer features such as an interchangeable cable and Comply foam ear tips for a more secure and isolated fit. The IE80 S will be available from September with pricing to be confirmed.

Finally, the third pair of in-ears unveiled at IFA are the CX 7.00BT. This pair of wireless in-ears adopts a neckband design, similar to the Momentum In-Ear Wireless. They claim to offer a clear, detailed sound, with enhanced bass response.

They support Bluetooth 4.1, Qualcomm's aptX technology for improved sound quality when streaming wirelessly and NFC for instant pairing with compatible devices.

Like the Momentum Free, the CX 7.00BTs can support up to two paired devices at once, and they can be used for hands-free calls thanks to an in-line mic with three-button control. A 10-hour battery life should be enough for the most stressful of commutes, but if you run out of power they can be fully charged in 1 ½ hours.

Alternatively, they can deliver audio via USB using the supplied cable. The CX 7.00BT wireless in-ears will be available from October with pricing to be confirmed.



