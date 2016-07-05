Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless headphones take on Bose QC 35 with noise cancellation and 30hrs battery

Bose recently updated its QuietComfort range of ANC headphones for discerning travellers by introducing a wireless model, the Bose QC 35. Now it's Sennheiser's turn, as it takes on the US firm head(phones) to head(phones) with the PXC 550.

Coming soon - "mid-July" - the Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless headphones are a premium pair with the company's proprietary NoiseGard adaptive noise cancellation tech and extended battery life. Sennheiser claims they can last up to 30 hours. Even with the ANC active they will "span the world on a single charge," it says.

There is a touch-control panel on one of the ear cups, which includes a voice prompt system to select settings. The PXC 550s also recognise when they are worn, so pause music automatically when removed.

There are three microphones on board for clear, uninterrupted speech during voice calls. And the Bluetooth technology has NFC pairing for phones that support it.

The headset is lightweight and can be folded flat when not in use. It is compatible with Sennheiser's CapTune app for iOS and Android, which can tailor audio output with four different presets. Precise adjustments can also be made to the equaliser. Even noise cancellation can be personalised.

The Sennheiser PXC 550 headphones will cost £329.99 when available soon.