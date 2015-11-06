Sennheiser Orpheus HE 1060: The £35,000 pair of Sennheiser headphones

It takes 50 men to put together each and every one of the new Sennheiser Orpheus HE 1060's 6,000 components. That's why it will set you back an eye-watering £35,000.

Priced at more than a family saloon, the headphones from Sennheiser claim to be the best headphones in the world.

With only 250 expected to me made, these are no ordinary headphones that you plug in your smartphone to enhance your music on the train. The electrostatic headphone system comes complete with its own motorised case, is set in a marble housing, and replaces the company's original Sennheiser Orpheus headphones first created over 25 years ago.

"The new Orpheus surpasses every other headphone system in the world by offering the ultimate in reproduction precision, exceptional spatiality and a frequency response that extends far beyond the range of human hearing ability," says Daniel Sennheiser, the CEO of the company and the man who greenlighted the product.

In technical terms the new Orpheus HE 1060 headphones are the first electrostatic headphones with Cool Class A MOS-FET high-voltage amplifiers integrated into the ear cups. The amplifier itself features eight internal DACs of the ESS SABRE ES9018 to convert digital music data to analog signals with four channels in parallel used for each stereo side to enhance the accuracy and to decrease the distortion and noise. Put simply if you can think of it, Sennheiser has included it as long as it makes the experience sound better.

Oh, and that frequency Sennheiser is talking about, includes bats and elephants and although completely useless to the human ear, all goes towards ensuring the sound you hear is perfect in every way.

And perfect it is, as Pocket-lint found when we donned a pair to listen to a couple of tracks in a very quiet room at the Edition Hotel in London.

The sound is so exquisite that to close your eyes makes you feel like the singer is in the room, even though you are playing just a standard CD. It really is that amazing.

We listened to two tracks. The first was Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd, and the second: High Noon by Mckinley Black. The audio reproduction was faultless.

It is not just about sound, there's the experience too. Gently push the on/off-volume control button and the sculpture that uses the same type of marble used by Michelangelo springs to life: the control elements, each of which are crafted from a single piece of brass and then plated with chrome, slowly extend from the marble housing, before the vacuum tubes enclosed in quartz glass bulbs rise from the base and start to glow. Finally, a glass cover is raised, allowing the headphones with ear cups finished in genuine leather to be removed.

The catch? The headphones aren’t portable, the unit weighs about 30Kg and you'll also need to think about investing in a comfy chair to sit in why you listen to your favourite tunes.