Sennheiser unveils premium Momentum In-Ear and Urbanite headphones

Sennheiser has revealed two new sets of headphones from the IFA tradeshow in Berlin. The Momentum In-Ear and Urbanite headphones.

The Momentum In-Ear headphones offer a new acoustic design with what Sennhieser calls "class leading transducer technology". The stainless steel acoustic pipe and high-quality speaker system should create powerful bass and detailed vocal range. The outside shows a stainless steel design with a mirror chrome detailing finish. The cable is a dual-tone elliptical meaning it should remain tangle-free. Sennhesier also claims that the polycarbonate and stainless steel will mean the Momentum In-Ear headphones are impact-resistant.

The Urbanite range of headphones comprise the on-ear Urbanite and over-ear Urbanite XL cans. Both should offer massive bass without compromising on clarity. Using stainless steel hinges and aluminium sliders they should be tough enough headphones to withstand the wears of daily use. The ear pads are soft enough for comfort while still offering passive noise cancellation. The XL version offers larger ear-pads for greater comfort and noise cancelling.

Both iOS versions come in a variety of colours including Black, Sand, Denim and Nation Colours. The Urbanite XL iOS version also comes in Plum and Olive. The Urbanite and Urbanite XL for Windows and Android devices come in Black and Denim.

The Sennheiser Urbanite and Urbanite XL are priced £150 and £200 respectively from September. The Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear headphones will be £90 when they go on sale in iOS and Android versions in September, although the iOS version may be delayed.

