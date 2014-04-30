  Sennheiser Speakerphones should offer a great looking, and sounding, way to make calls

Sennheiser has launched a new range of Speakerphones in the SP 10 and SP 20 range that look gorgeous and, it claims, sound great too. They double as music speakers between calls too.

The lightweight and portable speakerphones have already won 2014 Red Dot and iF design awards. At the most basic level it can be plugged into a PC softphone for speakerphone calls using the built-in microphones and speakers. The top end use Microsoft Lync smarts and work with mobiles and tablets.

Calls are transmitted using a Sennheiser HD optimised sound profile. Sennheiser voice clarity, echo cancellation and dual talk function should make for a clean sound with natural speech. Then with a button touch users can change sound profile to use the speaker for playing music.

All the models offer plug in and talk simplicity, with the SP 10 connecting to PC and softphone and the SP 20 connecting to PC and softphone via USB cable or mobile phone or tablet via 3.5 mm jack plug. The SP 20 and 20 ML versions allow call participants to be connected via mobile phone and PC.

Andreas Bach, president at Sennheiser Communications, said: "Sennheiser is adding a new category of portable conferencing solutions to its comprehensive product portfolio designed to enhance both productivity and performance of office and field workers, through its superior voice clarity and quality design."

The Sennheiser Speakerphone range is available from today with the SP 10 priced at £135 and SP 20 at £150.

