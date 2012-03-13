Sennheiser HD 700 unleashed for high-end audio

Sennheiser has just upped its true high-end game with the announcement of its audiophile friendly HD 700 headphones.

The HD 700s are open, dynamic cans that pack a frequency response of 10 - 42,000Hz and a nominal impedance of 150Ω. They have been designed to sit on your lugholes at the perfect angle, meaning optimal sound projection with sound waves beamed naturally into your ears.

Powered by a neodymium magnet system that boasts a detailed, life-like audio reproduction from 10 to 42,000 Hz, they also feature a specially shaped gauze to curve the lines of the diaphragm in the ear cups for complete sound control.

THD is stated as "less than 0.03 per cent" which should mean that the trebles, bass reproduction and clarity are top-class.

"The HD 700 fulfils all the wishes of the most demanding music lovers, both in its visual appearance and its outstanding sound quality," said Peter May, director of sales and marketing at Sennheiser.

"Its warm, balanced and detailed sound turns classical music, jazz, rock or soul into a fascinating listening experience. High-end fans are bound to be delighted by these exciting new premium headphones."

They look pretty swanky too. And so they should at a pound less than £600 a pair. The Sennheiser HD 700 headphones will be available from late March.