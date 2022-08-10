Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are smarter, smaller - but come with a catch

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has announced the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the latest iteration of its true wireless headphones.

There are a number of changes that these headphones bring, such as a more compact body - 15 per cent smaller than the Buds 2 - while they will come in a number of colours - Graphite, White and Samsung's new favourite shade, Bora Purple.

At first glance these headphones look similar to previous version, sticking to that compact case design, but the body is noticeably slimmer towards the ends.

But what Samsung really wants to talk about is the changes on the tech that these headphones offer. The headline feature is that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will offer a higher resolution of music - allowing support for 24-bit music over 16-bit previously offered.

That's great news, but there's also a catch. Samsung isn't using a common codec like aptX or LDAC, instead this it the first device using SSC - Samsung Seamless Codec.

Why is that a problem? Because it's only supported by Samsung devices - so if you want that hi-res music, you'll have to be connected to a Samsung phone.

There are some other clever features. That includes something that Samsung is calling Advanced Intelligent ANC, which basically means that it can automatically detect your voice when you're speaking and switch to ambient mode so you can hear the reply. Sony offers a similar function on some of its more advanced headphones.

There's also wider support for 360 audio, including Dolby Head Tracking, as well as multi-channel audio support designed to make your audio sound better.

Samsung continues to allow quick pairing on Samsung devices - extending to include 2022 TVs - with quick switching between those devices. These headphones don't, however, support multipoint connections.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be available from £219. Preorders start from 10 August, with availability from 26 August.

Writing by Chris Hall. Editing by Britta O'Boyle.