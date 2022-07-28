Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro pricing revealed

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to announce its next true wireless earbuds during the Galaxy Unpacked event on 10 August.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro pair will be part of a launch lineup that also includes the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

We've learned a bit about them in recent times, including what they'll look like through a 3D render posted online.

Now it seems we know how much Samsung will charge for them too. In the US, at least.

Best Lightning headphones in 2022 for your iPhone or iPad By Cam Bunton · 5 July 2022 What are the top headphones that feature a Lightning connector? We've compiled the very best in this guide.

9to5Google claims that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will retail for $229.99 - $30 more than the model they are replacing.

That's quite an increase, although rumours have also suggested that they'll be Samsung's first earbuds to support 24-bit audio.

The Google-centric site also claims to learned that the Galaxy Watch 5 will be coming in gold, grey and silver colourways, while the step-up version, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, will be available in blue, grey and silver.

The headphones and smartwatches will be officially announced during the 10 August event which you will be able to follow online. We will bring you more during the build-up, plus hands-ons and the latest news as it happens.

Writing by Rik Henderson.