Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro images leak

(Pocket-lint) - It's been rumoured for quite a while that Samsung would be unveiling a followup to the impressive Galaxy Buds Pro at some point later this summer, and now we might have an idea what the new earbuds will look like, too.

91mobiles has acquired 3D renders of what it says are the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, seemingly planned for availability in white, black and purple.

The images certainly look persuasive, with a design that clearly builds on what Samsung has been doing with recent earbuds, right down the very familiar size and shape of the carrying case.

We're not getting any information about specs or features, though, so how the Buds 2 Pro improve on their predecessors isn't clear at this stage.

While you might be able to typically hope for small bumps in battery life or improvements in active noise-cancelling (ANC) between generations, nothing is guaranteed until Samsung decides to unveil the earbuds,.

That announcement is expected to come sometime in August 2022, so you shouldn't have to wait all that long to find out more about the 'buds. We should hopefully also find out more about the eagerly-awaited Galaxy Z Flip 4 at the same time.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.