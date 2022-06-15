(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's next set of wireless earbuds could be arriving soon, with an FCC filing that appears to relate to the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 surfacing online.

We've already seen the rumoured pair of Samsung buds tipped for launch in August via Twitter, and now there could be a more official link in the chain.

As shown in the listing below, Samsung has had a device in the Bluetooth headset category with the model number 'SM-R510' approved by the FCC, hinting that something is in the pipeline for release.

FCC

It almost certainly appears to be a pair of earbuds, too, as two registration IDs are seen in the listing - A3LSMR510L, which we assume is the left earbud, and A3LSMR510R, which would be the right.

While it does appear to be pretty open and shut, though, the model number on display is slightly curious. Unlike every other pair of Galaxy Buds released over the last few years, the 'SM-R510' model number does represent a considerable jump up.

For example, the Galaxy Buds Pro model number is 'SM-190', while the Galaxy Buds Live is 'SM-180'. The latest release in the lineup, the Galaxy Buds 2, have a model number of 'SM-177'.

It's not to say that the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 couldn't necessarily have a model number that breaks this close-knit convention, but it is at least something to watch out for.

Right now, of course, it's still not clear whether the Buds Pro 2 will be released at all - even if tipsters suggest that a release date is coming over the next couple of months, and possibly alongside the Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 at Samsung Unpacked in August.

Stay tuned, though, as we're more leaks are likely over the coming few weeks.

