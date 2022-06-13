Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 expected at August launch

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung could be preparing to update its flagship true wireless headphones with a second-generation model. The launch is expected in August, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung has worked through several iteration of true wireless headphones in recent years. Starting slow, the most recent batch have proved to be much more competitive and worthy of recommendation. The Buds 2, Buds Live and Buds Pro have plenty to offer users with a range of different features.

According to rumours, Samsung is preparing to update the Buds Pro. Whether the new model will be called the Buds 2 Pro or Buds Pro 2 remains to be seen, but we think the latter name is more likely.

Currently information of what the changes will entail is unknown, but leaks have said that they are entering production and that they will come in three colours - Zenith White, Zenith Bora Purple, Zenith Graphite.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 (marketing name unclear):

Colours:

Zenith White, Zenith Bora Purple, Zenith Graphite — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) June 12, 2022

There's plenty that could be improved on the Galaxy Buds Pro to make them a better headphone. The battery life could be enhanced and the noise cancellation system could be a lot better.

There's a lot to like about the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: they offer great noise cancelling on calls, the sound quality is good and the compact form is nice, but the active noise cancellation isn't class leading.

Want to do the Wings for Life run? Buy Philips Go headphones and get your entry fee free By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 13 June 2022

Some of this comes down to fit - we've always found that even with the optimal ear tip selected, they're not as secure as, for example, the Jabra Elite 85t, which we still rate as some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.

Galaxy Buds Pro 2 / Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (whatever they are called) entered production today! — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) June 11, 2022

It looks like Samsung is going to have a bumper launch event in August 2022. The updated folding pbones - the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are expected and there's rumours of the launch of the Galaxy Watch 5. Add to that a new pair of premium true wireless headphones and there's plenty to look forward to.

It's expected that Galaxy Unpacked will take place on 10 August for the launch.

Writing by Chris Hall.