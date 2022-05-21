(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has announced a Pokemon-themed Poke Ball case for its Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds.

You can view the case on Samsung's South Korea website. Exclusive to that country, it’s a new case accessory just for those who are huge fans of the Pokemon franchise. It only works with earbuds in the Galaxy Buds lineup.

According to Gizmodo, it is a limited edition case for the Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds. It isn't scheduled to release anywhere else. It costs 134,000 won (so around $105 or £84), and it includes Pokemon stickers to put on the case itself. Pocket-lint should note that there is one significant caveat about Samsung’s Poke Ball case: It doesn’t appear to be able to charge earbuds directly. It looks like you need to put the regular charging case for your Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Pro, or Galaxy Buds Live inside the Poke Ball.

Keep in mind, in 2020, Razer launched a similar collaboration. It introduced bright yellow Pikachu-themed wireless earbuds that charged inside a Poke Ball.

