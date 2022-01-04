Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Mark Levinson made a pair of $1,000 ANC over-ears called No. 5909

- No word yet on UK pricing or availability

(Pocket-lint) - Luxury audio brand Mark Levinson is at CES 2022 in Las Vegas unveiling its latest wares, and the biggest (and most eye-popping) headliner are the brand's first wireless headphones.

They're called the No. 5909, and they cost nearly $1,000.

Mark Levinson is a Harman-owned company and a Samsung subsidiary. (Harman also owns AKG, JBL, and Harman Kardon.) Levinson is perhaps best known for its high-end home and car audio systems, so a pair of ultra-pricey wireless over-ears are a bit out of left field. 

They feature 40mm Beryllium drivers and hi-res audio performance thanks to 24-bit/96kHz signal processing and 40kHz acoustic response.

Mark Levinson said it worked "world-class sound engineers" to  "expertly" tune to the No. 5909 to the "Harman curve". All this audiophile jargon means you should hear things like "the slightest breath an artist takes" or "a hidden harmony", according to the company.

The No. 5909 supports LDAC, AAC, and aptX Adaptive wireless codecs via Bluetooth 5.1. They also have adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) with three sound isolation modes and an Ambient Aware feature. Mark Levinson said you can expect up to 30 hours of use with adaptive ANC active and up to 34 hours with the feature disabled. Other audio features include four microphones and a Smart Wind Adaption feature.

In terms of design, the headphones sport an aluminum frame, painted metallic earcups, leather headband, replaceable leather ear cushions.

They also come with a hard shell travel case packed with a USB-C charging cable, USB-C to USB-A adaptor, two USB-C to 3.5mm cables, 3.5mm to 6.3mm adaptor, airplane adaptor, and a polishing cloth. 

If any of that interests you, the No. 5909 are available in black, pewter, and red colourways from 4 January 2022 for $999 each.

