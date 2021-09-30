(Pocket-lint) - Not everyone wants an expensive pair of wireless earbuds. For those types of people, Samsung is reportedly attempting to develop a solution.

The company, which already sells the Galaxy Buds 2 for £139/$149, is apparently working on affordable wireless earbuds called the Samsung Galaxy Buds Z2. This is according to leaker Max Jambor from AllAboutSamsung. Jambor claimed the Buds Z2 will have many of the features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, but they'll be much cheaper. For instance, you can expect dust and water resistance, fast charging, and even active noise cancellation.

In case you can't encrypt this:



Buds Z2

IP55

ANC

Bluetooth 5.2

7H Buds

38H Buds + Case

10Min Charging = 5H listening

Colors: Black, White



And the most important thing:

Cheeeeeaaaap



Pretty much the Buds Pro for less https://t.co/iuKxQXpVMj — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) September 29, 2021

Impressively, active noise cancellation, or ANC, is a premium feature that's typically reserved for higher-end and pricier earbuds such as the AirPods Pro. With the Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung said their ANC technology could block out up to 98 per cent of ambient sound, to lock to away in your own world of audio. If this capability could somehow come to inexpensive buds, well, that would be a game-changer in the headphone space to say the least.

Jambor said Samsung's Galaxy Buds Z2 will be available in black and white when they launch. But an exact release date and pricing were not mentioned by the leaker, unfortunately. Given the Galaxy Buds 2 debuted just a couple months ago, Samsung could wait a bit longer to unveil this lower-priced entry.