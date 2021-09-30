Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Cheap Samsung wireless earbuds coming soon? Galaxy Buds Z2 specs leak out

Rumour
- More affordable version of Galaxy Buds 2

(Pocket-lint) - Not everyone wants an expensive pair of wireless earbuds. For those types of people, Samsung is reportedly attempting to develop a solution.

The company, which already sells the Galaxy Buds 2 for £139/$149, is apparently working on affordable wireless earbuds called the Samsung Galaxy Buds Z2. This is according to leaker Max Jambor from AllAboutSamsung. Jambor claimed the Buds Z2 will have many of the features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, but they'll be much cheaper. For instance, you can expect dust and water resistance, fast charging, and even active noise cancellation.

Impressively, active noise cancellation, or ANC, is a premium feature that's typically reserved for higher-end and pricier earbuds such as the AirPods Pro. With the Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung said their ANC technology could block out up to 98 per cent of ambient sound, to lock to away in your own world of audio. If this capability could somehow come to inexpensive buds, well, that would be a game-changer in the headphone space to say the least.

Jambor said Samsung's Galaxy Buds Z2 will be available in black and white when they launch. But an exact release date and pricing were not mentioned by the leaker, unfortunately. Given the Galaxy Buds 2 debuted just a couple months ago, Samsung could wait a bit longer to unveil this lower-priced entry.

Cheap Samsung wireless earbuds coming soon? Galaxy Buds Z2 specs leak out
