(Pocket-lint) - The next-generation of in-ears from Samsung are here: introducing the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

The headline feature is that these true wireless earphones are the smallest and lightest to launch from the Korean company, giving them a unique sell point over the existing Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro.

The Buds 2 come in four colour options - pictured here is the rather fetching Lavendar; Graphite, White and Olive are also available - although the included charging case is always a white finish, whichever 'buds colour you pick.

Impressively the Buds 2 feature active noise-cancelling (ANC), a feature that's typically reserved for higher-end and pricier earbuds. Samsung says the ANC here can block out up to 98 per cent of ambient sound, to lock to away in your own world of audio.

In addition there are three stages of ambient mode, allowing given degrees of external sound to pass through - useful if, say, you're working out and want to hear passing traffic, for example.

Included in the box are three eartip sizes, including advice on which to fit to your ear type provided through the app - which is also available to download on PC for additional controls, such as equalisation, and easy pairing.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will be available from 27 August, priced £139/€149, keeping their price competitive. And with Samsung's Auto Switch feature seamlessly connecting to Samsung devices - such as the also-just-announced Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 foldables - these in-ears are an obvious pick for any user invested in the Samsung ecosystem.