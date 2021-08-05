(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to announce several new devices during its Galaxy Unpacked event on 11 August, though one the most recent leaks is leaving very little left to be said about one of them, if accurate.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have both leaked extensively over the last couple of weeks, as have the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. The most recent leak concerns the Galaxy Buds 2 though, not only presenting the bright and bold colours the earbuds are expecting to come in, but the specifications too.

According to Twitter user Snoopy Tech (via MySmartPrice), the Galaxy Buds 2 will have incremental upgrades compared to their predecessors. It's said they will have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and an ambient noise mode - like the Apple AirPods Pro - and they will also come with a glossy finish and in five colours. The colours are expected to be yellow, green, purple, black and white.

The leak also suggests the Galaxy Buds 2 will come with Bluetooth 5.2, IPX7 water and dust resistance, and they will have two speakers consisting of an 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter, and three microphones.

The best Lightning headphones 2021 for your iPhone or iPad By Dan Grabham · 5 August 2021

Qi wireless charging is suggested too and battery capacity is said to be 61mAh per Bud and 472mAh for the case. It's claimed the Buds 2 will last 18 hours with ANC, and 28 hours without.

For now, nothing is official, but you'll be able to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event live on 11 August from here.