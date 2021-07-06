Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

See the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 in three amazing gifs, to come with better bass response

See the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 in three amazing gifs, to come with better bass response
(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on 11 August, with a cascade of devices expected to launch.

Included on the list are the much-rumoured Galaxy Buds 2 - Samsung's next true wireless in-ears that are tipped to come with active noise cancelling this time around and some tasty design notes.

We've seen them in leaked pictures fairly recently and now, thanks to @evleaks, a trio of animated gifs leave nothing to the imagination.

Posted on his Twitter feed, the three gifs - of the white, pink and green variants - show the case swivelling, opening, and close-ups of the Buds 2 themselves.

We've previously learned, through an FCC listing, that the case will have 2.5W charging and a 500mAh battery, while the new in-ears will feature a 60mAh battery in each bud.

Thanks to @UniverseIce, we now also have an indication that improved bass levels will be a feature too. He tweeted, "Galaxy Buds 2 has a better bass performance."

That will surely put these entry-level TWS earbuds on the radar.

Let's just hope they don't get lost in the launch rush though, as Samsung is also tipped to announce the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and maybe a cheaper foldable handset during its online event. It's going to be a packed show for sure.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 6 July 2021.
