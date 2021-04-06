(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has collaborated with a famous sneaker brand to offer a re-skinned version of one of its newer products. Meet the "Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Original Special Pack" wireless earbuds.

These are special-edition earbuds with the classic green-and-white Stan Smith branding. As SamMobile has reported, they are launching in South Korea on 7 April at 7:30pm local time. You can go to Kakao or Samsung's site to purchase.

The entire package consists of the Galaxy Buds Pro, an Adidas Originals snapback case, and a coupon to purchase Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. When you pair the wireless earbuds with a Galaxy smartphone, you'll be gifted a special Adidas Originals lock screen theme - complete with customised icons, messages, and call screens. Other than that, the buds are exactly the same as the originals.

In our review of the Galaxy Buds Pro, we called them a great set of wireless headphones. Compact in design, with a neat and small case, the buds are easy to slip into a pocket and deliver pretty good battery life and charging options.

But a decision on which headphones to buy really comes down to what you find the most important factor.

The Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Originals Special Pack cost KRW 279,000 in South Korea (which is about $248 or £178). The snapback case is made from recycled plastic, while the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are made from 20 per cent post-consumer materials.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.