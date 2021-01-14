(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has announced its latest - and greatest - headphones, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Unlike the bean-like design of the Galaxy Buds Live, the Pro are rather more conventional with canal type earbuds.

That means that these earbuds seal in your ears like most rivals do, rather than nestling in your outer ears like the previous headphones.

The design isn't going to be the major talking point though. Well, the IPX7 rating - meaning they are happy with sweat or rain - is a major advantage, as is the compact case that offers Qi wireless charging. No, it's the smart features that people are going to be talking about.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro offer active noise cancellation and Samsung says this is its best ANC yet, claiming to block 99 per cent of outside noise.

The headphones offer ambient sound too, allowing outside noise in when you want it and that can be used in conjunction with ANC for a best of both worlds situation. What's really clever here is that the ambient sound mode can turn on automatically when you start talking.

That means you could be enjoying blissful silence, but when you ask for your coffee, ambient sound will be let in so you can have that conversation without having to press a button or adjust anything.

The levels of ANC can be adjusted to suit your preference, there's noise cancellation on call, as well as a wind noise guard, so they should be quiet in all environments.

There's a dual driver arrangement within the buds, with an 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter to provide a rich and full soundtrack to your life, and all managed by the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone.

The battery will provide up to 18 hours of play time with the ANC turned on thanks to that recharging case. That's not the longest lasting on the market, but this case is considerably more compact than some alternatives. It will offer 1 hour of playback from 5 mins charging.

The price and availability is still to be confirmed for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, but they are expected to be available immediately.

Writing by Chris Hall.