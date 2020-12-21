(Pocket-lint) - While the much-rumoured Samsung January launch event is fully expected to focus on the new Samsung Galaxy S21 flagship phone family, we should also be treated to at least one extra announcement. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless headphones are also heavily tipped to be coming soon.

Indeed, so soon that they have already been featured in a pre-release version of an official Samsung app for Android.

Reddit user gamerOmega spotted an APK of the Galaxy Buds Pro app on Samsung's Galaxy Store servers, which reveals some juicy features. It also contained images of the new earbuds in three different colours - which you can see at the top of this page.

As well as better active noise cancellation tech, the Galaxy Buds Pro will feature spatial 3D audio processing, which will combine with head tracking for an immersive experience on related streams.

You will need a supporting phone, however. The APK teardown suggests that it will need to be a Samsung device running the One UI on Android 11.

There will be voice detection that turns down the volume when it recognises that you are having a conversation.

In addition to the features, the APK reveals that each bud will sport a 61mAh battery, with the case having a 472mAh battery inside. That should provide plenty of extra juice for multiple recharges.

We expect the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro to be announced on 14 January 2021, at an event that's yet to be confirmed.

Writing by Rik Henderson.