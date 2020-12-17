(Pocket-lint) - A leaked promotional animation of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has emerged, providing an even clearer look of the wireless earbuds that surfaced in images just last week.

Renowned leaker Evan Blass posted a short clip from the video on Voice, showing the 'Phantom Black' colour variation of the buds inside the case, as well as a full 360-degree view of the pair. If the rumours are to be believed - and, at this stage, there's plenty of reason to - the Buds Pro will also launch in violet and silver, as shown below.

Naturally, while it's interesting to get a solid visual of the wireless buds, which are set to be announced on 14 January, the specs are still very much unconfirmed. Based on other leaks, they're expected to feature active noise cancellation, sweat resistance, support for Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C charging and, based upon a recent FCC filing, may also have a 500mAh battery.

So, how do they shape up against the rest of Samsung's Galaxy earbuds? Well, per the new video leak, the Buds Pro and the charging case actually resemble the Galaxy Buds+ more than the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live that launched earlier this year. How they feel in use is to yet be seen, though we do now know they feature an in-ear canal design with oval-shaped tips.

Whatever the leaked Buds Pro have in store, they'll have to offer a dramatic improvement on previous wares if Samsung is going to begin biting into Apple's chunk of the wireless earbuds market.

The company will likely have a few surprises saved for that expected announcement date - providing there aren't any more leaks - and we'll let you know more as it happens.

Writing by Conor Allison.