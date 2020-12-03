(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is thought to be working on a new pair of Galaxy Buds, called the Galaxy Buds Pro, and like clockwork, they've now surfaced online. Leaker Evan Blass, who has a solid track record, shared an image of the yet-to-be-announced true wireless earbuds.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro appear to have a more rounded shape than the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+. Blass also published a render of the earbuds' case, which looks exactly like the diagram of a Samsung earbud case recently spotted in FCC filings. The case for the Galaxy Buds Pro is square with rounded corners - much like the one for Samsung’s bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live.

The case is expected to offer a 500mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, and 2.5W charging. As for the Galaxy Buds Pro, they are thought to feature an in-ear canal design, improved audio quality, an updated Ambient Mode, support for Bluetooth 5.0 with AAC, sweat resistance, touch controls, and Qi wireless charging, to name a few things. Current rumours suggest they might be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung will likely unveil them both in January 2021. If that happens, the earbuds should sit alongside the Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Buds+.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.