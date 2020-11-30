(Pocket-lint) - Samsung appears to be working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called the Galaxy Buds Pro, as evident by fresh FCC certification documents.

Last week, SamMobile claimed new Galaxy Buds were in the works with active noise cancellation (ANC). Now, the same site has spotted that the headphones received certification from the US Federal Communications Commission. Technically, a new Samsung device with model number SM-R190 has received certification, but that number is reportedly associated with the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Plus, a diagram of the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds' case is included in the FCC certification documents, revealing its rounded square shape, which is a lot like the Galaxy Buds Live's case (pictured above). The case appears to offer a 500mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, and 2.5W charging.

Other than that, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds are thought to feature an in-ear canal design, improved audio quality, an updated Ambient Mode, support for Bluetooth 5.0 with AAC, sweat resistance, touch controls, and Qi wireless charging, to name a few things.

Add it all up, and this FCC certification likely means the Galaxy Buds Pro will launch soon. They might even be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S21 series, due in January 2021. They'll sit alongside the Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Buds+.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.