There are a whole load of true wireless earbuds out there for you to choose between, but Samsung's made more than one really impressive pair in the last couple of years. Now, for Black Friday, both of its most recent two outings have got nice discounts that are well worth considering.

First up, the Galaxy Buds Live, the newest additions to the fold, have a very healthy $30 discount, meaning you can get them on Amazon for $139.99, down from $170. These are some of the most unique earbuds we've tested recently.

For one thing, they've got a very particular bean-like shape that's actually really comfortable to wear for long periods. That reflective coating also makes them really nice to look at, although we'd still opt for the black colour if possible. Noise-cancelling and a wirelessly-charging case round out the package impressively.

If you want to cut your costs slightly, though, and get a more traditional design and fit, you should check out the slightly older Galaxy Buds+, which are really comfortable and sound great, plus benefit from tight integration with Samsung's phones if you have one.

They're down to $109.99 on Amazon, saving you $40 off the regular $149.99 price. These are a great bet if you want something that fits a little more traditionally, and while they don't have noise-cancelling, the more standard in-ear fit largely makes up for that.

Either way, you'll be getting a really solid pair of earbuds that are great for everyday use, and in the case of the Buds Live also great for workouts.

