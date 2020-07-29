Samsung Galaxy Buds Live details leaked by... Samsung

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will officially unveil its Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earphones on Wednesday, 5 August during its major Unpacked online event. However, it has spilled several beans ahead of time through updates to its Galaxy Buds apps for iOS and Android.

Head to the Samsung Galaxy Buds app page on the App Store or Galaxy Buds Live Plug-in for its Wearable app on Google Play and not only do you get some screenshots clearly showing the Galaxy Buds Live logo and images, but some extra details in the app description text.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will be the first in the series to feature active noise cancelling, which is both reference in the text and shown in one of the grabs. You can switch the functionality on and off.

Other settings that can be adjusted are listed too, along with some status indicators:

Connect to and disconnect from a mobile device

Earbuds & Charging Case battery status

Equalizer Setting

Touchpad Setting

Advanced Feature

Find my Earbuds

Earbuds Software Update

Ambient sound settings are only relevant to the existing Galaxy Buds+.

The Equalizer controls for the Buds Live can be set to normal, bass boost, soft, dynamic, clear and treble boost.

We should find out more during the event on Wednesday. Unless Samsung wants to furnish us with further information ahead of time, of course.

Writing by Rik Henderson.