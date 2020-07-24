Samsung's bean-shaped earbuds have repeatedly leaked, and with the company expected to debut them 5 August, the leaks naturally are not stopping.

An early update to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds companion app has confirmed just about everything about the upcoming headphones. It confirms they're called Galaxy Buds Live and that Samsung has included support for active noise cancellation. Keep in mind we've already seen the Galaxy Buds Live surface in a leaked marketing video and, more recently, through an instructional video found in Samsung’s Android APK.

This is how you will have to put in your Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (or BEANS).



From the Buds Live APK.#Samsung #GalaxyBudsLive pic.twitter.com/NKREpg8ojx — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 24, 2020

An in-app guide for Samsung's upcoming earbuds hs even surfaced online, revealing how the touch controls work. Apparently, you can turn on the ANC or turn it or off by default, and there's a Find My Earbuds setting and equalizer options. WinFuture shared more details on the Galaxy Buds Live - claiming they will cost $169 in the US price, and that they will come with an estimated 4.5 hours of battery life, three mics, and 12mm drivers.

The site also shared additional pictures of the earbuds in Mystic Bronze, Black, and White, each of which you can see below.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Buds Live at an Unpacked event next month. It'll likely also announce the Galaxy Note 20 lineup and a new Fold.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.