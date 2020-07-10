Samsung Galaxy Buds Live leak gives us our best look yeat at the 'Beans'

Samsung is working on a new design for its Galaxy Buds range, and the latest leak gives us our best look yet at the intergalactic space beans.

Images posted by noted leaker, Evan Blass, to his patreon page show the Galaxy Buds Live in high resolution press renders, and it looks as through we're going to see three different fashionable finishes: white, rose gold and a dark, glossy grey/black.

Unlike the current Galaxy Buds range, these upcoming models have been shaped in an unusual bean shape. In fact, if broad beans existed in a technologically advanced parallel cyborg universe, this is probably what they'd look like.

Sci-fi references aside, the Buds Live are expected to launch soon likely alongside the Galaxy Note 20 in August. However, there's a possibility they could launch sooner if the Galaxy Watch 3 gets a July launch as has been rumoured.

Feature-wise, not a lot is known about these leaked Galaxy Buds. It's possible we'll finally get a pair of Galaxy Buds with active noise cancelling, but that's all that's really been suggested.

As for price, they're rumoured to undercut the AirPods Pro's price by a healthy margin, while offering a more natural and ergonomic fit than any of the previous Galaxy Buds.

With the official renders showing up, it suggests a launch is going to happen pretty soon. Having them show up within a month of Samsung's next Unpacked event probably isn't a coincidence.