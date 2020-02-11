Samsung Galaxy Buds+ bring better battery life

Samsung has taken the wraps off its latest true wireless earbuds: the Galaxy Buds+. And to improve on the last generation, these have much better battery life.

The manufacturer stated that these new earphones will go for up to 11 hours outside the charging case, which is impressive by any standards.

For those who like specs: that's 85mAh versus 58mAh battery in the old pair.

As for that charging case: it supplies an additional 11 hours, taking total battery life up to a less impressive 22 hours.

That's a little way off the norm and some distance from the longest lasting wireless earphones which can typically provide a total of more than 30 hours.

Additional new features include an extra mic to help improve audio quality during voice calls, plus a one-touch Spotify feature that lets you quickly open up the app and play music.

While the first Unpacked event of 2020 was primarily to show off the Galaxy S20 phone series, the Korean tech giant also used it to announce this new pair of in-ears.

We say new, despite the fact that the design is pretty much exactly the same as the first Galaxy Buds launched in 2019. They'll come in Cosmic Black, White, Red and Cloud Blue.

As is typical for the company, it also announced that customers who pre-order the new Galaxy S20 will get a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ to along with their new phone when it launches.

For those who want to buy the Galaxy Buds+ on their own, they cost $149 when they go on sale on 14 February.