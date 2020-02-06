It looks like Samsung will announce the Galaxy Buds+ imminently, perhaps even next week alongside the company's next flagship smartphones.

An app for the earbuds recently became available on the Apple App Store as a preview, as spotted by CNET. To be clear, Samsung has yet to announce the Galaxy Buds+, so this app basically confirms they exist and are coming soon.

In December, evidence first emerged that Samsung's next true wireless earphones will be called the Galaxy Buds+, building on the platform of the first-generation Galaxy Buds and possibly adding active noise cancellation (ANC). This tiny snippet of information came from the ever-reliable Evan Blass (aka @evleaks on Twitter), and clearly framed the Galaxy Buds+ as AirPods Pro competitors.

Keep in mind Apple added ANC to the AirPods with the AirPods Pro.

Evleaks also shared a comparison of the Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds+, complete with their prices, specs, and features:

The Galaxy Buds+ app description doesn't really detail the earbuds, although it says they work with iPhone 7 and devices running iOS 10 or later. Previous reports have suggested they will be able to run for 12 hours on a charge, which is twice the battery life of the last model.

Samsung's first-generation Galaxy Buds were among the most reasonably priced true wireless earphones launched in 2019. They shipped with a wireless charging case as standard at a price well below the AirPods 2 with wireless charging case.

Given how the true wireless market has shifted throughout the last year, it certainly makes sense for Samsung to get in on the ANC game.