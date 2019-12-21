There's been talk in recent weeks about an incoming set of new Samsung Galaxy Buds. It looks like they've now hit the FCC.

US Federal Communication Commission documents spotted by Droid Life suggests a new version of Samsung's wireless earbuds might debut soon, bringing a better battery life, yet another indication Samsung wants to offer its own alternatives to AirPods Pro. For instance, in a diagram, we can see that each bud may have a capacity of “300mA", while the case may have a capacity of “600mA.”

In other words, that'd be triple the battery life for each bud, when compared to Samsung's existing Galaxy Buds. But it'd only be a minor battery life upgrade from the old case. All that said, some reports have noted the original Galaxy Buds had much better battery ratings in their FCC filings.

Keep in mind ever-reliable Evan Blass (@evleaks) recently framed a yet-to-be-announced pair of Galaxy Buds+ as AirPods Pro competitors. These are thought to be Samsung's next true wireless earphones. The only bits of information we really know, however, is that Samsung has made Active Noise Cancelling-equipped earbuds, and that they'll likely cost more than first Galaxy Buds.

It's worth mentioning Apple just added ANC to its AirPods, with the recently launched AirPods Pro. Perhaps Samsung is prepared to counter those with a fresh pair of Galaxy Buds. They could launch alongside a new smartphone, such as the Galaxy S11, but that isn't expected until February.