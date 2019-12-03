Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will be company's AirPods Pro competition

Samsung's next true wireless earphones will be called the Galaxy Buds+, building on the platform of the first generation Galaxy Buds and competing directly with AirPods Pro.

This tiny snippet of information comes from the ever-reliable Evan Blass (aka @evleaks on Twitter), and clearly frames the Galaxy Buds+ as AirPods Pro competitors.

For those who don't follow him and can't see the tweet, it says: "First came the AirPods Pro... ...then came the Galaxy Buds+."

We can glean from this two things: Samsung is working on ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) equipped earbuds, and that they'll likely cost more than the current Galaxy Buds.

The latter of those is far from surprising. Samsung Galaxy Buds were among the most reasonably priced true wireless earphones launched in 2019.

They shipped with a wireless charging case as standard at a price well below the AirPods 2 with wireless charging case.

Given how the true wireless market has shifted throughout 2019, it certainly makes sense for Samsung to get in on the ANC game.

Apple - as mentioned already - added ANC to its AirPods with the AirPods Pro. Sony, likewise, launched a new WF-1000 model with active noise cancelling and so did Master & Dynamic with the MW07 Plus.

Given how competitively priced the original Galaxy Buds were at launch, it will be interesting to see if Samsung goes down the same route again, undercutting its rivals.

It seems the most likely approach, but the company could also surprise us and release a premium pair of earbuds to compete with the world of Sony, Bose, Sennheiser and M&D.

It's the norm for the Galaxy Buds to launch alongside a new smartphone, and since the Galaxy S11 isn't expected until early Spring 2020, we'd be surprised if we saw a refreshed pair of earbuds before then.