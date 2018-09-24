Samsung seems to be working on a new device line, according to a recently surfaced trademark application. But it's not a new phone series.

The company has trademarked the name “Samsung Buds” in Europe, as spotted by SamMobile. That means, if Samsung follows through, we will see new earbuds released from the manufacturer, though there is no indication of when or what they might feature at launch. The application's mere existence, however, has led some to believe the company is developing new wireless earbuds.

These Samsung Buds might even be Bixby-powered. But, again, that's just speculation. Keep in mind Samsung already has the fitness-focused Gear IconX earbuds, which were updated last year. Samsung also ditched the “Gear” name for its latest Samsung Galaxy Watch, which followed the Samsung Gear S3. So, it's safe to assume the company could just be streamlining brands again.

We suspect Google might announce a new version of the Pixel Buds, an Assistant-powered pair of earbuds, in New York City next month (you can watch the show live from here on 9 October). And if it does, we wouldn't be surprised to see Samsung trot out a Bixby rival soon after.

None of this is confirmed, though, and we've contacted Samsung for a comment and will update if we hear back.