Samsung releases new AKG wireless headphones and neckbuds

Samsung has launched three wireless headphones under the AKG brand: the Y100, Y500, and N700NC.

Unveiled at IFA 2018 earlier this month, the Y100 are neckbuds, while the Y500 are on-ear headphones, and the N700NC are over-the-ear headphones. The first two models feature “Ambient Aware” technology, so you can hear your surrounding sound, and the NC700NC model has adaptive noise canceling, so you can control how much surrounding sound you want to hear at any given time.

In terms of pricing, the Y100 neckbuds are $99.9, the Y500 on-ear headphones are $149.95, and the over-the-ear N700NC headphones are $349.95. The most premium of the three brings adaptive noise canceling, but after comparing the specs, it seems like the Y500 model has more features, such as the ability to automatically pause music when you remove the headphones from your ears.

They also have a 33-hour battery life (the N700NC has 20, and the Y100 has eight), though the Y500 will take 2.5 hours to charge, compared to the Y100 and N700NC’s two hours. The Y500 model also have multipoint connectivity, so they can simultaneously connect to and use two Bluetooth-connected devices. The Y500s and Y100 models come in four colors: pink, green, blue, and black.

Meanwhile, the N700NC model is only available in silver. You can buy the Y500 and Y100 now in the US now through AKG, Samsung, Amazon, Sprint, and US Cellular. The N700NC will be available later this year through AKG, Amazon, and Samsung.