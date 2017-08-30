Samsung updates its Gear IconX wireless earbuds with a battery boost

Samsung has announced another device alongside the Gear Sport and Gear Fit 2 Pro while at IFA in Berlin.

It's not another fitness tracker or a watch, but it is a wearable. Samsung introduced the 2018 version of its Gear IconX wireless earbuds. The original earbuds debuted in June 2016 and went on sale later that year. The updated edition brings seven hours battery for standalone time on a single charge, or up to five hours in Bluetooth mode and up to four hours of talk-time. It also comes with a battery carrying case.

The case includes its own 340mAh battery, whereas the earbuds have a 82mAh battery, which takes only 10 minutes to charge for up to an hour of use. Other IconX features include the ability to listen to up to 4GB worth of music, thanks to onboard storage. There's a streaming mode on the earbuds, too, which allow you to control a playlist, whether offline or online. It also has touch-sensitive controls.

And it works with voice assistants. If you pair your IconX to a Samsung device, you can use Bixby, but if you pair them to a Pixel, you can use Google Assistant, etc. For those of you interested in the earbuds, know that they come in black, pink, and grey colours. Check out Pocket-lint's preview of the IconX 2018 here, where we said they don't offer anything particularly special in the wireless in-ear market.

Others also have voice control, as well as in-ear coach, adjustable fit, and battery-laden carry cases. The improvement to battery life in this year's model, if genuine during use, is a notable boost, however, which sees Samsung remain competitive.