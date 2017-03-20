Real life images of Samsung's AKG headphones confirm 3.5mm jack

Samsung spared some time at the launch of its Galaxy Tab S3 to tease some details about the upcoming Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. One such detail was that the new smartphones will come bundled with some in-ear headphones developed by AKG, one of the audio brands that falls under the Harman umbrella, a company that Samsung acquired in 2016 for $8 billion.

Samsung only showed images of what the earpieces will look like, but now some real life photos courtesy of GiggleHD.com and picked up by Sammobile show a 3.5mm headphone jack, confirming the S8 won't ditch the analogue connector in favour of USB Type-C.

The headphones also appear to come with a braided cable, instead of a conventional rubber one, which should prove to be more durable. AKG is also known to produce some pretty decent pairs of headphones, so the bundled buds with the S8 and S8 Plus should be of a much better quality than the freebies you've gotten up until now, although we can't say for sure until we've put them through their paces as part of a full review.

It's not clear if these AKG headphones will come with varying sizes of silicone ear tips or if they'll be available in different colours to match the different colour finishes of the S8 smartphones, of which there are currently rumoured to be six.

Samsung has already employed AKG's audio services in the Galaxy Tab S3 by implementing quad-stereo speakers tuned by the company, so it's good to see the company is putting its acquisition to use so quickly.

There's just over a week to go until Samsung officially unveils the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus at an event in New York on the 29 March, we should find out more details about the bundled headphones then.