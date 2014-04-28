  1. Home
Samsung announces Level, its new mobile audio range of headphones and speakers


Samsung has officially announced its Level range of mobile audio products for international release. These "premium audio products" include Bluetooth speakers and headphones.

The new categories comprise: Level Over headphones, Level On headphones, Level In earphones and Level Box Bluetooth speaker.

samsung announces level its new mobile audio range of headphones and speakers image 2

We got a try of Samsung's new over-ear cans back at Mobile World Congress 2014 and were comfortably impressed. These, we've now learned, are called Level Over which pack 50mm Dynamic Drivers into the over-ear Neodymium design. They use wireless Bluetooth connectivity and have an S Voice friendly built-in microphone.

The Level On is a slightly more compact, wired version of these cans packing a 40mm dual layer diaphragm and microphone.

Level In is a set of in-earphones with three-way sound that lets "users enjoy rich sounds that cover all the low, mid, and high sound naturally and with clear sound separation," says Samsung.

Level Box is a compact Bluetooth speaker with a 56mm speaker and passive radiator with built-in microphone for calls and noise cancellation for echo reduction. The Box works with NFC to pair and features a 15-hour battery life, according to Samsung.

The Samsung Level series of products will be available internationally from mid-May when pricing should be confirmed.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S5 accessories: First look at S Charger Pad, S View Cover, more

