Razer has added more Barracuda headsets to its line-up

(Pocket-lint) - Razer has revealed the Barracuda and Barracuda Pro alongside a refresh of the Barracuda X. These are so-called "street-styled" gaming headsets which the company claims will give you the purest sound, whatever you're doing.

In other words, these are gaming headsets that are designed to work well whether you're gaming at home or on the go outside your home.

squirrel_widget_12852852

The flagship of this range is the Razer Barracuda Pro, which not only packs 50mm Triforce drivers, THX certification and 2.5GHz or Bluetooth connectivity but also Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Technology.

Razer says this means that gamers can make the most of an uninterrupted audio experience which will allow them to fully immerse in the game and enjoy the sound with minimum disruption.

The Barracuda Pro is interesting for other reasons too. One of these is dual-connectivity. Using Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless tech, the headset can connect to two different devices at the same time. So you can connect with both wireless and Bluetooth, meaning you can happily game on your PC with the Razer HyperSpeed dongle and then take a call from your phone with ease.

The headset sports dual integrated beamforming noise-cancelling microphones for crystal clear voice audio too. So you'll be easily heard while also enjoying great sound.

Why Philips Go headphones are perfect for sports and exercise By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 31 May 2022

Alongside the flagship headset is the freshly announced Razer Barracuda. This headset offers some of the same features as the Barracuda Pro, but without the Hybrid ANC or THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier. It's wireless but also has a 3.5mm option which makes it more multi-purpose. Both these headsets claim 40 hours of battery life and plenty of other highlights.

Meanwhile, the refreshed Barracuda X now comes with both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth as well as improved battery life (50 hours compared to 20 on the original headset).

The Barracuda Pro retails for £249.99 GBP, $249.99 USD or 289.99€. The Razer Barracuda is available for £159.99, $159.99USD or 189.99€. The Barracuda X costs £99.99, $99.99 USD or 119.99€. Find out more about the range here.

Writing by Adrian Willings.