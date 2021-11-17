(Pocket-lint) - Razer has unveiled two new headsets for PlayStation 5 owners to consider - the Kaira Pro and Kaira, which offer up premium and mid-range experiences respectively.

The Kaira Pro is particularly interesting for its inclusion of Razer's HyperSense haptic feedback system, which has also recently been added to more Kraken headsets - Razer is clearly confident that people like the haptics once they've tried them (and we do quite like them ourselves, too).

Both the Pro and standard Kaira feature 50mm drivers and can switch between wireless connectivity to your console and Bluetooth audio at the press of a toggle. However, the Pro has a fancier microphone that's also detachable (which is useful for different use-cases) as well as RGB lighting that you can control yourself.

They'll both connect to your console via a dongle, and have white-and-black colour schemes to match the look and feel of the PS5.

With that gap in features comes a gap in price, too - the standard Kaira costs $99.99 or €109.99 and is available to order now, while the Kaira Pro will be up for pre-orders on 30 December priced at $199.99 or €219.99, shipping in December 2021.

There are already versions of these headsets out there for Xbox users (taking advantage of Xbox Wireless to connect without a dongle) so it's good to see that PlayStation owners are getting the same options.