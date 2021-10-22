Razer updates its haptic headsets with the Kraken V3 lineup

(Pocket-lint) - Razer has unveiled new versions of its fearsome Kraken headsets, bringing its fairly unique Hypersense haptics to the table, in updated designs that aren't as bulky as other options.

The main way to get Hypersense until now has been the Razer Nari Ultimate, one of the biggest headsets we've ever tried, and while the vibrations are surprisingly rewarding, it's great to see them offered by two of the three new Kraken variants, for less money and with smaller builds.

The top new headset is the Kraken V3 Pro, which is wireless on PC and PlayStation, while the cheaper Kraken V3 Hypersense offers the same experience but with wired connectivity. Finally, the standard Kraken V3 has the updated design but no haptics and is wired.

All three headsets have RBG lighting on the earcups, which is customisable, and they've all slimmed down impressively compared to previous generations. That said, they're still over-ear for full immersion. The Pro model does have a number of bonuses, though, including slightly higher-quality materials and an improved removable microphone for party chat.

All three also have the same sound performance, so if you're not fussed about haptics you don't have to worry that you're missing out on the sound front. The Kraken V3 Pro will launch later this year for $199.99, while the V3 Hypersense and V3 are available from Razer now at $129.99 and $99.99 respectively.