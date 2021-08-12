(Pocket-lint) - Razer has upgraded its Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds with a second generation pair that add active noise cancellation and Razer's proprietary Chroma lighting effects.

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless V2 Earbuds also get a new charging case that effectively doubles the playback time.

The buds themselves offer up to 6.5 hours of battery life, while the case expands that by an additional 26 hours - the previous model capped out at 16 hours combined.

The in-ears adopt Bluetooth 5.2 and support ultra-low latency mode for gaming (60ms). They are also redesigned for a better, more comfortable fit with silicon ear tips included.

Each bud contains a 10mm driver with a frequency response of 20 Hz – 20 kHz.

The ANC uses feed forward mics to pick up ambient noise, which the digital processor removes.

They weigh 53g.

You can change the Chroma LED colouring through a dedicated Razer Audio app for Android or iOS, so can alter the look depending on your mood.

At present, the Razer Hammerhead TWS V2 buds are available in black only, priced at £129.99 in the UK, $129.99 in the US, and €139.99 in Central Europe.

You can find them on Razer's online store here and other authorised retailers.

