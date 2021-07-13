Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Razer wants to give gamers more freedom with the Barracuda X Wireless headset

(Pocket-lint) - Razer has revealed a wireless gaming headset that's built to be multi-platform compatible but also subtly designed so you can use it both in and out of the house. 

The company says the Barracuda X Wireless is a truly versatile gaming headset. It's a 4-in-1 device designed to work with PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Android.

Rather than using Bluetooth, the Barracuda X Wireless uses an ultra-low latency wireless USB-C connection with plug and play convenience. As such, Razer says it's the "perfect all-in-one solution for multi-platform gaming". 

The keen-eyed reader will also spot that the Barracuda X Wireless doesn't have the usual in-your-face style of other gaming headsets. Instead, it's crafted with clean lines for a sleek and stylish finish that you'll be happy to wear outside the house when on the move. 

This headset has a similar aesthetic to the Razer Opus noise-cancelling headphones, but is still designed with gamers in mind. Memory foam cushioning, a lightweight design (250g) and other highlights help the Barracuda X Wireless to offer all-day comfort, with up to 20 hours of battery life to boot. 

RazerRazer wants to give gamers more freedom with the Barracuda X Wireless headset photo 2
  • Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz
  • Impedance: 32 Ω @ 1 kHz
  • Sensitivity: 96dBSPL/mW@1KHz by HATS

It uses Razer's TriForce 40mm Drivers and promises "high-end audio performance" but without a massive price tag. There's a detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic for clear voice communication with your friends and a 3.5mm jack if you want to plug in that way too. 

The other good news is Razer says this headset is indeed compatible with PS5 3D Audio, so it might make for another superb PlayStation 5 headset

You can buy the headset today for $99.99

Writing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 13 July 2021.
