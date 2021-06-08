(Pocket-lint) - Razer is ready to dabble in the true wireless headphones market again, this time with the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X earbuds.

Optimised for gamers, its latest in-ears sport a 60ms low latency mode to suit for mobile gameplay. They also utilise Bluetooth 5.2 for connection to smartphones and tablets. Indeed, Google Fast Pair is supported for Android phone users.

The buds come with their own LED illuminated touch controls, which can be used to manage calls, adjust volume and playback, or activate the gaming mode. You can customise lighting effects through a new Razer Audio app, which also offers the ability to change the soundscape, remap touch gestures, or tweak other features of the headphones.

Each bud incoporates a custom-tuned 13mm driver.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 June 2021

Battery life is claimed to be up to 24 hours with the lighting enabled (approximately 28 without), thanks to extra charges being stored in the carry case.

As well as mobile gaming, the Hammerhead True Wireless X buds are as capable with movie and music playback. You can also connect them to games consoles, although you may need an optional Bluetooth adapter.

They are available now priced at £79.99 in the UK, €89.99 in central Europe.

Writing by Rik Henderson.