(Pocket-lint) - Razer, one of the best gaming accessory peripheral makers, has announced a new gaming headset that happens to be the company's most affordable headset to date with Chroma RGB.

Called the Kraken V3 X, the gaming headset features Razer's Chroma RGB lighting, allowing you to customise with over 16.8 million colours. It also comes with Razer's TriForce 40mm drivers, first seen in the Razer BlackShark V2, and supports 7.1 surround sound for immersive audio. It comes with a HyperClear Cardioid microphone to suppress ambient noises and connects over USB.

It weighs just 285g and has a hybrid fabric finish with memory foam ear cushions and soft headband padding. The corded design means there’s no battery to recharge, but it's still a compelling headset for those who want the best of Razer without having to fork over for a premium model.

The Razer Kraken V3 X works with PCs or the PlayStation 4. It is available in the US from 25 March 2021. It costs $69.99 on Amazon US.

To see how the Kraken V3 X compares to other gaming headsets on the market, check out Pocket-lint's buyer's guide on the best gaming headsets for 2021. We included both wired and wireless models. Razer, of course, makes an appearance.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.