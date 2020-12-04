(Pocket-lint) - The true wireless earbud market just isn't slowing down - Razer's updating its offering in the space with the newly-released Hammerhead, a new "Pro" update to the existing earbuds of the same name.

This time around, though, it's added in some telling improvements, including active noise-cancelling (ANC) and some beefy audio certification from THX that promises powerful, bassy sound.

So the Pro versions pack a bit more of a punch, but are the same in many other ways - the earbuds look pretty similar outside of the in-ear part, and feature the same swathe of touch controls and the ability to hook up with your voice assistant.

The AirPods-like stem design means they're a solid choice to make calls with, and the fact that they come with Comply foam tips as standard means you can expect a snug, tight seal in the ear even before the ANC kicks in, which is always welcome on our end.

IPX4 water-resistance means they're also safe to exercise in, with sweat and splash-proofing. The charging case, meanwhile, gets you up to a total of around 20 hours of battery life, although 4 hours of actual use for the earbuds per charge isn't the best showing on the market by a long shot.

Razer's also pointing out that the earbuds' custom-tuned Bluetooth settings should deliver really low-latency response when you're listening, which makes the earbuds sound useful for mobile gamers. Console gamers won't really be in the running, since the headphones won't natively connect to them.

The Hammerhead Pro can be purchased as of now direct from Razer, for $199 or €209.99, placing them in competition with some seriously impressive other options.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.