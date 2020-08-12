What is THX Spatial Audio, how does it work and what games support it?

(Pocket-lint) - The THX Spatial Audio app is designed to improve the audio of any headphones or gaming headset by adding improved spatial awareness to your gaming.

Much like Dolby Atmos for gaming, THX Spatial Audio is an additional purchase for gamers which adds software level tweaks to your audio to add "a realistic and immersive 360-degree audio-scape".

In practice this means you get a more accurate and rich sound that allows you to hear the footsteps of enemies, position of your teammates or just lose yourself in the gaming world around you.

The THX Spatial Audio App is designed to deliver advanced 7.1 surround sound to your ears to give you "pinpoint positional accuracy" while you play.

The promise here is greater immersion and superior audio accuracy to hear approaching enemy footsteps and notice nearby threats before they become a problem. Perfect for anyone who needs the edge in a first-person shooter or battle royale game.

How does this work? Well, you need to download the THX Spatial Audio App and use it with your favourite gaming headset or headphones.

As you might expect, the app works best with Razer headsets (THX is owned by Razer). There are specific app profiles designed to work with popular Razer headsets including the Razer BlackShark V2, Razer Kraken Tournament Edition, Razer Kraken Ultimate, Razer Nari Essential, Razer Nari and Razer Nari Ultimate. But it will also work with non-Razer gears too.

THX Spatial Audio works with 3.5mm headphones, Bluetooth and USB headsets too.

Like Dolby Atmos, THX Spatial Audio works best when game developers integrate the compatibility into games. When certified by the game developers, THX Spatial Audio claims to allow gamers to "enjoy their games the way they were truly meant to sound".

Though THX Spatial Audio will technically work with all games and offers THX tuned sound and 7.1 audio to even stereo headsets, you'll get the best experience by playing certified games.

The list of THX Spatial Audio certified games currently includes:

The first step to try THX Spatial Audio is to download it. You can download the app and install it on your PC to try it out for 15 days or purchase for $19.99.

Once downloaded you'll go through the installation process and login to the app using your Razer ID.

Then app then tells you then in order to use THX Spatial Audio you'll need to set it as your default audio playback device from Windows sound settings.

Within the app, then simply select the output device as the headset or headphones you're using. You can then choose between various spatilisation and EQ modes as well as adjusting bass boost, sound normalisation and voice clarity. The THX Spatial Audio also allows you to tweak the calibration to adjust the spatial audio if you feel it's off slightly.

Once that's done, boot up your favourite game and enjoy!

Writing by Adrian Willings.