The excellent Sony LinkBuds S have an great discount in the Prime sale - save up to 44%

The excellent Sony LinkBuds S have an great discount in the Prime sale - save up to 44%
(Pocket-lint) - The Prime Early Access Sales are underway with deals on a full range of devices - including some tempting headphones. 

These true wireless headphones from Sony impressed us when we reviewed them, offering many of the functions you'll find on top Sony models but at a fraction of the price. With the Prime sales, the Sony LinkBuds S are now even cheaper - and a great set of headphones too.

Sony LinkBuds S - save £80

Offering many of the skills of Sony's top headphones, the LinkBuds S offer great noise cancelling and sound performance. They're now only £99.99.

Sony LinkBuds S - save $71

With active noise cancellation and a great compact design, the LinkBuds S are comfortable and effective. They're also now reduced to $128.00.

The Sony LinkBuds S offer a wide range of skills through the Sony Headphone app on your phone, supporting Hi-Res music through LDAC, they also offer some of the active noise cancellation skills that Sony's 1000X range are famed for. That makes these great for wearing on the commute, keep outside noise to a minimum. 

They are also smart, supporting Google Assistant or Alexa, while also offering great noise reduction on calls. They also have an IPX4 rating to keep water out, while they have 6 hours of battery life - with 20 hours provided by the case.

Writing by Chris Hall.
